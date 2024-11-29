Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy bursts into tears as she breaks cover

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy moves to tears while remembering late boyfriend

Liam Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy marked her appearance for the first time since the star's funeral.

The 25-year-old was snapped heading to a café in London, wearing a baggy white fleecy coat along with a pair of dark jogging trousers. Kate opted a very ordinary look as she tied her hair back for the outing.

As per Daily Mail, the model appeared tearful and somber, while strolling on the streets of the city.

This come days after the member of One Direction was to rest in Buckinghamshire on November 20.

The singer tragically passed away after falling from a third floor balcony of a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 16.

The Teardrops vocalist's funeral was attended by his bandmates, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik, including Kate and his ex Cheryl Tweedy, who is the mother of his son, Bear.

Days before Liam’s death, Kate spent time with the singer in Argentina. They had attended a concert of Niall's in the Argentinian capital.

However, Kate Cassidy flew back to her home in Miami on October 14. However, Liam Payne stayed back to renew his US visa.