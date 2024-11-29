Taylor Swift fans declare war on Travis Kelce's ex in heated dispute

Taylor Swift's fans set eyes on Travis Kelce's former girlfriend in heated dispute

Taylor Swift’s fans are now on a new mission to single out Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend Kayla Nicole over her tearful confession.

The model and influencer, who appeared in a trailer for the reality TV series Special Forces, revealed that she was overwhelmed after her tumultuous split from the NFL player.

This didn’t sit well with Swifties who have placed the 35-year-old on a pedestal ever since he started dating the Anti-hero hitmaker.

During an exclusive one-on-one session on the reality show, the model and influencer said in the promotional clip, "Going through a public breakup, it's been overwhelming.”

In response to a contestant’s question about her ex, Nicole whispered that her former boyfriend was none other than Travis Kelce.

Fans couldn’t contain the rage within as they rushed to the comments section to add furious comments for the influencer.

One fan posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, “Like gurl, MOVE ON. It’s 2024.”

Another chimed in, adding, "She didn't have a public breakup.”

Meanwhile, a third wrote, "They broke (sic) up in 2022. He dated Swift in 2023. She had 1 whole year of quiet time of her break up".

For the unversed, the 32-year-old wrapped up their five-year romance in May 2022, a year before he started dating the Grammy Award winner.