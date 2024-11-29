Angelina Jolie talks about 'private pain' amid Brad Pitt's Thanksgiving plans

Angelina Jolie recently disclosed her new strategy to cope with 'private pain' amid reports of her ex-husband, Brad Pitt’s intimate Thanksgiving plans with girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

According to Daily Mail, the 49-year-old renowned actress appeared in Vogue's December issue where she talked about how playing opera singer Maria Callas in her newly released film Maria helped her to deal with personal pain.

Jolie explained, "I had to take a deep breath and let it all out, and in between that, I also had to let out my real voice."

"Which I also didn’t really have, because it’s where I carried my private pain, my gentleness," the Salt actress said.

Reflecting on her experience filming the biopic, Jolie shared, "It helped me confront and own emotions I hadn't felt safe expressing and face things I'd rather avoid."

These latest comments of the Maleficent star came shortly after the report, claiming that Pitt has been planning a cosy Thanksgiving celebration with his current love of interest.

The Fight Club actor is reportedly going to spend the holiday with de Ramon, who he started dating in 2022.

People magazine reported that Pitt and de Ramon, "Will be spending Thanksgiving together and want to be cosy with their families."

Reportedly, Pitt and Jolie have been involved in a long-running legal battle since their split in 2019.