Leonardo DiCaprio sticks to ‘dating under-25’ rule

Leonardo DiCaprio making his choices clear and loud when it comes to dating.

The actor, who recently celebrate his 50th birthday, was in news this week after fans spread gossip about his engagement with Vittoria Ceretti, 26.

But a source has now brushed off the gossip, telling RadarOnline: “This is nonsense – no-one can get Leo down the aisle.”

The insider further added, “DiCaprio ’s idols are famous eternal Hollywood bachelors Jack Nicholson, 87, and 84-year-old Al Pacino.”

They said: “Leo loves Jack and Al, and they have both been very vocal about how they hate the idea of marriage and being tied down by women.

“It’s one of the reasons he loves them, and he isn’t afraid of the thought of turning out exactly like them – flabby and alone after years of womanising.

“He has a twisted sense of humor and thinks their approach to women is funny.

“Vittoria and no other woman has any chance of snagging him as a husband.”

The source further noted about the engagement talk “comes up every month” about DiCaprio, and said it is “never true”.

Earlier, the Titanic star engagement rumours swirled in March, when Ceretti was seen wearing a new ring on her left hand.

Rumours of the couple's romance began circulating in summer 2023, after they were seen dancing together at a club on the vibrant party island of Ibiza.

An insider said months after the sighting about how the pair appeared to be getting serious: “They’ve been spending quite a bit of time together over the past few months, and they’re enjoying getting to know one another on a deeper level.”