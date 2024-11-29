Kate Beckinsale showed ‘gratitude’ over all she ‘lost’ on Thanksgiving day

Kate Beckinsale on Thanksgiving

Kate Beckinsale took this Thanksgiving day to be grateful for all she “have had” in life.

The actress shared a heartfelt Thanksgiving post on Instagram, reflecting on the recent loss of her stepfather, Roy Battersby, and her beloved cat, Clive.

In a moving video posted on Thursday, the 51-year-old actress held what appeared to be a vigil in her hallway to honour her lost loved ones.

“Gratitude for the mighty men, both two and four-legged, I have loved and been loved by, all of whom I watched die,” Beckinsale wrote in her caption. “And for my warrior mother and warrior daughter.”

The Serendipity star shared her thoughts on how holidays can amplify feelings of grief and loss, encouraging her followers to find moments of gratitude amidst the pain.

“Don’t feel bad if Thanksgiving makes you more aware of what you have lost and fear losing,” she wrote. “And if you have it in you, maybe try to glimpse the absolute gratitude and joy to have and have had these beings in life.”

Beckinsale acknowledged the challenge of feeling grateful after losing loved ones.

“It’s hard sometimes to feel gratitude for what and who you lose when other people tell you to ‘feel grateful to have your memories,’” she said.

Despite her grief, Beckinsale emphasized the importance of honouring those who have passed and celebrating the resilience of loved ones still present. She thanked her mother, Judy Loe, for sending her flowers despite her own struggles, and expressed pride in her daughter.

“Thank you, my mama, for sending me these beautiful flowers despite all you are going through, and to my daughter for making me so proud my breath catches in my throat,” she concluded. “Happy day of being thankful, and don’t beat yourself up if you don’t feel grateful. It’s in there.”