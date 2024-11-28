Liam Payne's 'fake love' with Kate Cassidy: Suspect makes new claims

Liam Payne's shocking allegations of ‘fake love’ affair with Kate Cassidy

Liam Payne, who died on October 16 after falling from his hotel's balcony leaving his fans and family mourning after his tragic death, reportedly was high on drugs before his death.

The late singer's sudden death has given shockwaves worldwide as the authorities are still investigating what exactly happened that led him to demise.

Three people have already been charged as they are said to be in connection with the painful accident which include Liam's close friend, his manager and alleged drug dealer, Braian Nahuel, who is reportedly been supplying drugs.

However, all three of them have fearfully denied all the accusations which was filed against them, but as the investigation continue to unfold dark secrets behind the heartbreaking death of Teardrops singer, many people are demanding for justice.

During an earlier interview with Telefe Noticias, the dealer was asked about the scenario, as he truthfully opened up about his last meetup with Live Forever singer, revealing that his last interaction with the late singer was on October 13.

As he continued to pull off the curtains, Braian also mentioned that he and Liam had a very "intimate" moment, leaving everyone guessing about what he's talking about as he did not go into much details.

He went on making another shocking claim, saying that Liam's relationship with Kate Cassidy, was "fake" as they were not in real relationship.

Moreover, Braian explained that he has seen something fishy on Liam's computer which made him beleive that he's not in love with Kate, as he decided not to go into the deep details.