Angelina Jolie, Akala shut down relationship rumours

Angelina Jolie and Akala were seen together at Venice Film Festival back in May

After a year of multiple sightings together, Angelina Jolie and rapper Akala were speculated to be in a relationship.

However, the 40-year-old rapper has put the rumours to rest by an unexpected move at a Christmas party this week.

Akala arrived at the Rosewood London hotel’s Christmas party with Chanelle Newman, who he introduced to the other guests as his “girlfriend.”

Chanelle, who is a film producer, is reportedly friends with the Maleficent actress herself.

Although the pair has been under dating speculations, their friendship is purely platonic, as a source told People Magazine.

The trio “all work together” with Akala’s partner always accompanying them to “every event,” added the source.

This comes after an In Touch report reported in May that Angelina and Akala have been in a relationship for “more than a year.”

The Girl, Interrupted actress was spotted leaving a Venice hotel with the rapper during Venice Film Festival, which added fuel to the fire of romance rumours.

However, the insider clarified, “She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there.”

They further added that the duo has been friends for “several years” due to their shared “passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes.”

They have seemingly worked together on “several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him.”