Holly Willoughby eyes tell-all interview with Meghan Markle

Holly Willoughby reacts to Meghan Markle's friendship offer: 'huge win'

Meghan Markle appears to have a well-wisher in the UK as a beloved TV presenter has shown an interest in forming good ties with the Duchess of Sussex.

Reports have suggested that Prince Harry’s wife is hoping to form some good connections in Europe as she is determined to improve the image of their Sussex brand.

After falling out with power couple, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, Meghan is now reaching out to former This Morning host, Holly Willoughby, in a shock move.

However, the ITV alum, who holds a soft corner for Meghan, is actually happy to forge a friendship with the Sussexes and gain their trust, an insider revealed.

“With lucrative gigs in the US on the cards, Holly would love to have more connections in America,” the source told Heat Magazine.

“And, of course, an exclusive sit-down interview with Meghan would be a huge win for her, too.”

The insider noted that Holly harbours empathy for Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mum as she defended her back in 2022.

Royal expert Camilla Tominey had suggested Harry and Meghan hadn’t been treated differently to William and Kate by the British press.

Disagreeing, Holly said that she does “remember there were comparisons at the time between how Kate was being treated and how she was being” and added there was “quite a difference there.”

“Holly empathises with Meghan and feels she’s had a rough time – after all, she’s still a mother and wife doing her job under the spotlight of permanent scrutiny,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Meghan is aware how Holly’s UK popularity and knows that she plans on pursuing a career in Hollywood.

The Duchess of Sussex believes this was “perfect timing” to reach out to Holly especially since she and Prince Harry purchased their new holiday home in Portugal. Hence, meeting up would not be as difficult as it would have been in the UK.

