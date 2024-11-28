Kate Middleton moves to tears after receiving sad news

Kate Middleton receives heartbreaking news amid Christmas carol preparation

Princess Kate, who's gearing up for her highly anticipated Christmas carol, has received a heartbreaking news about a person who touched her heart.

Liz Hatton, an inspirational girl who met Princess of Wales at the Palace, has sadly died at the age of 17 after moths-long battle against cancer.

Hatton left Princess Kate and her loved ones heartbroken with her demise. She breathed her last on Wednesday at her home in Harrogate, North Yorkshire.

The brave girl was diagnosed with an incurable desmoplastic small round cell tumour earlier this year. She was all excited after meeting with Princess Catherine who's focusing to remain cancer free after completing her chemotherapy treatment.

Liz Hatton was a talented photographer. She compiled an inspirational "bucket list" of assignments to complete in the last months of her life, which attracted attention from Princess Catherine.

Prince William and Kate Middleton invited her to Windsor Castle to photograph an investiture the Prince of Wales was holding. She even enjoyed tea with the Prince and princess of Wales afterwards.

In the picture, Kate can be seen giving Hatton an emotional hug while the two focused on their shared love of photography. The did not want to be defined by her illness.