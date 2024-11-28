Paul Mescal calls ‘Wicked’ leading female stars ‘extraordinary’

Paul Mescal lauds Wicked female stars in a new interview

Paul Mescal has recently expressed his admiration for Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo’s performances in new release, Wicked.

In a new interview with Attitude, the Normal People star said, “I met Cynthia and Ariana at the Academy Gala very briefly, and I’ve seen the film.”

“I think they’re both extraordinary,” continued the 28-year-old.

Paul told the outlet, “And I’m a musical theatre guy, I’m a big advocate for that film.”

Interestingly, Jon M. Chu-helmed movie musical adaptation was premiered the same day as Ridley Scott sequel Gladiator II.

Reflecting on the Glicked craze, the Aftersun actor stated, “Give it whatever title you want to give it. [Barbenheimer] was an amazing thing for cinema in general.”

“If we can get people in the door for both films, not only is it great for us, it’s great for Wicked, but it’s great for the cinema industry in general,” explained Paul.

The Foe actor added, “So, if you like cinema, support it.”

According to Gladiator II plotline, Paul as Lucius, who previously witnessed Maximus (portrayed by Russell Crowe in the 2000 movie) die at the hands of his uncle Commodus (Joaquin Phoenix) in the first movie.

Now as an adult, Lucius is pressured to enter the Colosseum and fight to return glory to the people of Rome.

On the other hand, Wicked follows the Wicked Witch of the West, Elphaba (Cynthia) and Glinda, the Good Witch (Ariana) as they first meet at Shiz University and share an incredible encounter with the Wizard of Oz (Jeff Goldblum).

Meanwhile, both movies have been doing amazing job at the box office.

Wicked had a $164.2 million worldwide opening whereas Gladiator II made $221 million, per Deadline.