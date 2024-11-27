Permission must for Afghans to stay in Islamabad post Dec 31

People arriving from Afghanistan gather at the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan August 27, 2021. — Reuters

The federal government on Wednesday decided that Afghan nationals will not be allowed to stay in Islamabad without permission after December 31.

The development came after 37 Afghan nationals, who were reportedly part of the PTI’s “do-or-die protest, were arrested in Islamabad. In addition to this, a number of Afghan citizens were taken into custody in Punjab during the PTI protest.

As part of its precautionary measures, the interior ministry had started geofencing of Afghan refugee camps in Islamabad and other cities earlier this month to take strict action against those involved in “wrongdoing”.

During his interaction with journalists in the capital, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said: “Afghan nationals will not be allowed to stay in Islamabad without permission after the end of the next month.”

A view of the security personnel firing tear gas shell amidst clash with PTI protesters in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. — INP

Afghan citizen, who intends to stay in the federal capital post December this year, will have to obtain a no objection certificate (NOC) from the deputy commissioner office, he added.

“No Afghan citizen will be able to live in the federal capital without having proper permission from the district administration of Islamabad," the interior minister stated.

Responding to a question, the minister said the majority of roads have been reopened for the general public.

“[The government’s] sole priority is the resumption of normal life [in Islamabad],” he said, adding that things would get back to routine by this evening.

In the wee hours of the day, the Imran Khan-founded party announced a "temporary suspension" of its "do-or-die" protest following a midnight crackdown by the law enforcers, which effectively dispersed the PTI workers.

The minister termed social media reports claiming 33 bodies were brought to a hospital as “propaganda” and challenged the former ruling party to name the deceased.

He said: “PTI’s miscreants are looking for dead bodies in hospitals.”

He asked the PTI to prove if any policeman had a gun during the protests. The minister said that they would present a report on the PTI’s protest in the cabinet meeting and to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Islamabad IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi addresses a press conference on November 27, 2024. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab

Addressing a press conference, Islamabad IG Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that at least five security personnel, including three jawans of Rangers, were martyred.

“12 to 13 vehicles of police were set on fire [during PTI’s protesters]."

In addition to this, the police chief said "miscreants" damaged 161 CCTV cameras of Safe City so that their activities could not be recorded.

“37 Afghan nationals among 954 people were arrested during the past three days. A Kalashnikov among 39 weapons were sized.”

71 personnel of law enforcers were injured, he said, adding that out of them, 27 received bullet injuries.

A spokesperson of the Polyclinic Hospital said that two dead bodies and 26 injured were brought to the hospital.

PTI, however, claimed that at least eight of their supporters were killed during the fierce clashes with the law enforces.