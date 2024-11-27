Drake, Kendrick Lamar’s lawsuit heats up with unexpected twist

Canadian rapper and singer Drake is right now getting massive spotlight after filing a legal action against Kendrick Lamar, American songwriter and singer.

The feud between the two rappers has taken new twist as the 38-year-old moved court against Universal Music Group (UMG). The battle between them seems like it's not going to end anytime soon.

Kendrick's recent song is allegedly accusing Drake for being pedophile which is not acceptable for him as the One Dance singer has aggressively submitted another lawsuit against the fellow singer.

The new file read: "falsely accusing him of being a sex offender, engaging in pedophilic acts, harboring sex offenders, and committing other criminal sexual acts."

They went on explaining that UMG knows that the song's lyrics has been targeted to Drake's character and they could have removed the controversial parts, but still they did not do it.

"But UMG chose to do the opposite. UMG designed, financed, and then executed a plan to turn Not Like Us into a viral mega-hit with the intent of using the spectacle of harm to Drake and his businesses to drive consumer hysteria and, of course, massive revenues," they reported further.

However, it is not a first time when Drake and Kendrick started fighting as they two have been into many disputes before as well which never got settled down. As per now, it seems like Drake is not going to let this war go till they find a solution.