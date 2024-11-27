Prince Harry’s Royal rift: from beloved son to ‘despised outcast’

Prince Harry has faced backlash after making "paranoid accusations" against Queen Camilla, calling her responsible for leaking negative stories about him and Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex's claims include the incident that allegedly left Princess Kate in tears, fueling the ongoing family feud.

In response to a recent Channel 4 documentary, Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother?, royal author A.N. Wilson slammed Harry's accusations, insisting that Camilla did not deserve such treatment.

Wilson argued that the Royal Family, with its many staff and leaks, is not a stranger to gossip, but it shouldn’t be aimed at the Queen.

In a recent article for The Mail, royal commentator A.N. Wilson dismissed Prince Harry's accusations against Camilla, questioning the lack of evidence linking her to the alleged leak of the Kate-Meghan row.

He called it "impossible" to imagine that her side was behind the story's release.

Wilson went on to praise her for her unwavering support of the Royal Family, particularly during King Charles's battle with illness and cancer treatment, acknowledging her tireless public duties.

Ranking as the sixth hardest-working royal with 95 engagements, The Queen has earned respect for her "solid qualities of common sense and humour," according to Wilson.

He highlighted her pleasant manners and decency, noting how far she’s come since once being labeled the most hated woman in Britain during Prince Charles’s divorce from Princess Diana.

Despite her recent health struggles, including a chest infection that caused her to miss the Royal Variety Performance, Camilla's contributions to the monarchy remain vital.