Sarah Ferguson breaks silence as Prince Andrew begs for 'emotional' support

Sarah Ferguson embarked on a new mission after her ex-husband Prince Andrew asked for emotional support.
In an Instagram post, the Duchess of York released delightful photos from her visit to Australia for a special cause.
Sarah visited the Orbispace to discuss the "climate action" as part of their founding ambassador.
Alongside pictures, the Duchess penned a meaningful message, "While in Australia, I met with @orbispace, a charity that empowers female innovators and the @youthimpactcouncil, of which I am very proud to be founding ambassador, to discuss climate action."
"Through the #YouthImpactCouncil and our co-hosts at #Orbispace, our youth leaders are shaping a brighter tomorrow. Thank you all for joining me and for dedicating your work to this mission. #OnePlanet."
Notably, Sarah's new message came amid reports that the Duke of York has been leaning on her and their daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie for "emotional support" amid the Royal Lodge drama.
An insider told In Touch that the Prince of York "become increasingly clingy, reaching out to them every chance he gets, almost as if they’re his only lifeline."
