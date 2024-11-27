Prince Harry, Meghan financial worries grow as couple slammed with new bill

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may have roll out more money before making any profit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are rumoured to be taking separate paths in their professional endeavours, have some unsavoury tasks to get done ahead of some big upcoming events.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to foot an eye-watering bill after making a major overseas purchase of almost US $4.7 million last month.

Some experts believe that Harry and Meghan’s decision to buy a home in Portugal may have stemmed from a potential risk of deportation from the US after Trump’s election win. Meanwhile, some experts deduced that it is just a way to secure their future finances as the property is merely an investment.

However, sources reveal that the couple may have roll out more money before it could prove to be a profitable asset in the future.

“The villa in Portugal is more an investment than anything else and construction hasn’t even been completed yet,” an insider told Express UK.

“It hasn’t been purchased as a new home, but more as a holiday retreat and something they can put their money into to protect their assets.”

Previously, The Sun report stated that it is unclear if the property will be rented out, used for Airbnb-style holiday lets or used purely to park money.

It doesn’t help that Harry and Meghan are still paying a mortgage on their $14.65 million Montecito mansion and King Charles’ son is actively pursuing expensive legal battles in the UK.

Moreover, Harry’s US immigration has also been in the spotlight following drug use admission in bombshell memoir, Spare, which is currently being challenged in court.

Palace courtiers have also expressed their concerns previously for the Sussexes, who spend a huge sum spent on security and travels, and what will become of them once they “run out of cash.”

It remains to be seen how Prince Harry and Meghan will be managing their finances in the coming future.