‘Wicked’ actor Ethan Slater suffers through accident at London premiere

Ariana Grande’s boyfriend Ethan Slater loses his balance after premiere

Ethan Slater was greeted by excited fans as he attended the London premiere of Wicked.

The Broadway actor, 32, slipped and fell as he was exiting the event while thanking fans.

As seen in a viral video, a man was walking ahead of Slater, closing an umbrella, when the actor was called upon by fans.

The SpongeBob SquarePants actor began to show gratitude to his fans by placing a hand on his chest and lost balance as he walked on.

The video showed three men trying to help Slater as he fell but he got up and showed a thumbs up to fans, assuring that he was alright.

The actor sported an all-black outfit consisting of a three-piece and paired it with matching shoes for the screening event.

This comes after Slater shared a sweet moment with Ariana Grande and her grandmother after the release of their latest movie on the weekend.

The Side To Side songstress took to Instagram and revealed that she went to see the film with her grandmother “Nonna” and tagged her boyfriend Slater.

"Flew to Boca for a day to watch with Nonna," Grande wrote on Instagram story, adding, "At the movie theatre I grew up going to every weekend, Cinemark 20 in Boca."

In the picture, the actress-singer was seen beside her grandmother and brother, holding her Nonna’s arm.

The 7 Rings popstar tagged Slater’s Instagram account in the story adding a smiley face next to it.