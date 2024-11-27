‘Wicked’ creators set record straight on pay gap between actresses

'Wicked' was released on Friday, November 23rd

Wicked creators have debunked the rumour circulating online that Ariana Grande was allegedly paid more than Cynthia Erivo.

Social media users had been bashing Universal Studios for the inequality, however, a spokesperson for the company clarified that no such thing happened.

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder,” they told Us Weekly on Tuesday, November 26th, adding that “The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked.”

An insider close to Grande told the outlet, “It’s a rumor that started on Reddit … and completely not true. The women received parity on their pay.”

The Disney alum, who plays Glinda in the hit movie, and Erivo, who plays Elphaba have been nothing but supportive towards each other and found a beautiful friendship because of their work.

“I feel really inspired by her fierce ability to be truthful and protect herself,” Grande said about the Tony winner in conversation with The New York Times earlier this month.

“Just by being around her, I have become more of an ally to myself when I used to do a lot of self-abandoning, and I really do credit that to our friendship,” the Side To Side songstress added.

Erivo shares Ariana’s sentiments, as she wrote a sweet message for her co-star on Instagram after the film’s premiere. “Elphaba, Thank you for the gifts you have brought me. Galinda/ Glinda/ Ariana Grande-Butera, I love you,” she wrote in caption to a carousel of behind-the-scenes pictures and clips from filming on Friday.

“You are the truest, kindest, human being. It has been an honour to share this experience of a lifetime with you.”