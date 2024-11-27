Ethan Slater gushes about Ariana Grande’s 'Wicked' interviews with Cynthia Erivo

Ethan Slater on Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo's emotional interviews for 'Wicked'

Ethan Slater is in awe over Ariana Grande’s emotional interviews with Cynthia Erivo while promoting Wicked, and the pair’s performance in the movie.

As excitement builds for the release of Wicked, Slater, who plays Boq in the film, opened up about the emotional connection between co-stars Grande and Erivo.

Grande stars as Glinda, while Erivo portrays Elphaba in the much-anticipated adaptation.

In a heartfelt conversation on SiriusXM Hits 1, Slater shared his admiration for the actresses and the depth they bring to their roles.

“They wear their heart on their sleeves, you know?” he said. “Their ability to be so connected to their emotions in this way allows for their characters to be so complicated and so nuanced.”

Grande and Erivo have shown their deep bond during interviews, often holding hands and sharing emotional moments, which Slater believes reflects the depth of their characters.

“I love this Glinda who is trying to figure out how to be a good person, and I love this Elphaba who is trying to figure out how to fit in,” he said. “They are so deeply connected to the journeys of these women.”

Slater also praised their ability to balance the emotional and lighthearted aspects of the story.

“Wicked is like, so fun, but Cynthia and Ariana are like, you know, holding hands and crying. But I think it’s because both of those things are true. Like, both of them exist,” he explained.