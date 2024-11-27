PTI claims govt planned violence, suspends 'peaceful' protest

A view of the security personnel firing tear gas shell amidst clash with PTI protesters in Islamabad on November 26, 2024. — INP

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership announced on Wednesday that it ended the ongoing protest which was launched in Islamabad three days ago in view of the federal government's 'plan to shed the blood of innocent citizens'.

The announcement comes after the party's protesters were dispersed from the Red Zone in Islamabad following a crackdown by law enforcers with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI founder Imran Khan's wife Bushra Bibi taking to their heels, fleeing the protest site.

The PTI's central media cell issued a press release on Wednesday, saying, "In light of the government's brutality and plans to turn the federal capital into a slaughterhouse for unarmed citizens, we are announcing the temporary suspension of our peaceful protest."

The former ruling party said that it would announce the future course of action in the light of guidance from party founder Imran Khan.

It said that the party's political and core committees would analyse the details of the government's brutality toward the citizens during the protest and later, the findings would be shared with the PTI founder.

"We appeal to the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take suo motu notice of the brutal killings of our workers and order legal proceedings against the Prime Minister, the Interior Minister, and the Inspectors General of Islamabad and Punjab on murder charges," it stated.

The Imran Khan-led party said that dozens of unarmed and innocent workers were shot dead by the government machinery at the behest of mandate thieves and fascists.

So far, the party has received the details of eight martyrs, said the PTI spokesperson.

The martyrs include Anis Shehzad Satti, Malik Mubeen Aurangzeb, Abdul Qadir, Malik Safdar Ali, Ahmed Wali, Muhammad Ilyas, and Abdul Rashid, per the PTI spokesperson.

Peaceful protesters were showered with bullets on the streets of Islamabad, leaving hundreds of unarmed Pakistanis wounded and drenched in blood, the PTI spokesperson added.

"We pay tribute to the workers and citizens coming from across the country especially from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, and the districts of northern Punjab, who braved extreme hardships to reach D-Chowk in a completely peaceful manner," the statement added.

"We pay tribute to the workers and citizens from across the country, especially from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, and the districts of northern Punjab, who overcame immense hardships to peacefully reach D-Chowk," the statement added.