Imran Khan asks PTI supporters to 'fight until last ball is bowled'

PTI chairman Imran Khan. — AFP

Incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has asked the party workers and supporters to continue protest in Islamabad against his "illegal" incarceration, urging them to “fight until the last ball is bowled”.

"I commend the Pakistani nation and PTI's political workers, who are fighting for their rights by participating in this peaceful protest, and resolutely standing before the mafia that has imposed itself upon our country, to demand their rights and genuine freedom," the jailed former prime minister said in a message posted on his official X handle.

“My message for my team is to fight until the last ball is bowled. We will not back down until our demands are met!,” he added.

Amid the government’s claims that the "PTI miscreants" were responsible for the deaths of security personnel, Imran said his party workers remained peaceful while marching on Islamabad.

“My thanks go to overseas Pakistanis around the globe, who are not only mobilising Pakistanis and contributing funds, but also holding historic protests in their respective countries,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI has staged protests in major cities of the world, including London and outside American President-elect Donald Trump’s residence at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Moreover, the PTI founder hailed his party’s “social media warriors around the globe”, asking them to continue to vigorously reiterate the demands that include the release of party leaders including himself from jail, revocation of 26th Amendment and the return of stolen mandate in the February 8 general elections.

“Those who haven't yet joined the protest must also head to D-Chowk. All Pakistanis participating in the protest must remain peaceful, stay united, and stand firm until our demands are met. Remember, this is a struggle for Pakistan's survival and true freedom,” he concluded.

Thousands of PTI protesters marched to Islamabad this week, defying all the obstacles and clashing with police, in response to incarcerated former prime minister’s call for a "do-or-die" protest.

Authorities have enforced a security lockdown to block the protesters while highways into the city were barricaded.

Meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) have pushed back the marching protesters from Islamabad's D-Chowk — the venue of the party’s much-touted power show.

Geo News correspondent, who is present at the spot, reported that PTI protesters began retreating from the site following the heavy teargas shelling and action by the authorities.

The Imran Khan-founded party, in recent months, has marched on the federal capital on multiple occasions which has seen its workers clashing with the law enforcement agencies (LEAs).