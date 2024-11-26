Angelina Jolie confesses that she expresses 'pain' through songs

Angelina Jolie, legendary actress and filmmaker, recently posed gracefully in a chic trench coat along with knee high boots.

The 49-year-old star expressed her feelings as she said that she finds a helpful way to "sing her heart out" to cope up with personal struggles and challenges.

Jolie recently featured in Vogue Mexico's latest cover shoot for December, as she opened up about stepping into shoes of legend of opera Maria Callas for her upcoming biopic Maria.

The Mistress of Evil actor made a surprising confession revealing that she has spent almost six months to learn how to sing for the film.

As she picked her second gorgeous look, she decided to opt for chic square-neck dress with bold plunge and after that she layered it with a cosy brown fur coat.

While expressing her deep love for opera, Jolie said: "I hadn’t really understood how much we hold in our bodies, how much we carry throughout life."

"And I don’t just mean the audible part of our voice, but our true voice: the way we communicate with each other," she added.

Angelina Jolie went on explaining, "I had to take a deep breath and let it all out, and in between that, I also had to let out my real voice… which I also didn’t really have, because it’s where I carried my private pain, my gentleness, and a lot of things that I felt I didn’t own."