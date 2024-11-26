Disney's official teaser for 'Lilo & Stitch' showcases blue alien causing destruction

'Lilo & Stitch' is set to release on May 23, 2025

Disney has officially dropped the first teaser of Lilo & Stitch.

Taking it to their official social media handle, the popular production company shared the first glimpse of the little blue-alien crashing in Hawaii, creating a chaos, which for him seems to be fun.

The teaser shows 'Stitch' enjoying at the beach. As he sees a sandcastle, he starts destroying it with his small feet and hands while staging his evil laugh.

Towards the end of the teaser, the screen displays ‘only in theatres on Memorial Day 2025’ which catches the attention of little Stitch, who smells, licks it at first and then rubs it off the screen from his small nose in a cute way and runs away.

Disney wrote in the caption: “Stitch CRASHES into theatres May 23, 2025.”

Director Dean Fleischer Camp’s is all set to bring in the fresh version of the 2002 animated family-comedy flick.

Newcomer Maia Kealoha will be playing Lilo, whereas Sydney Elizebeth is set to play Nani and Kaipot Dudoit will be depicting the character of David Kawena.

Meanwhile, the star cast also includes Zach Galifianakis, Courtney B. Vance, Hanna Waddingham and Billy Magnussen.