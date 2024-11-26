Ben Stiller shares thoughts on starring in movies alongside his children

Ben Stiller commented on his children's potential acting career.

Ben Stiller has provided his audience with many iconic movies throughout his acting career.

When questioned about the possibility of acting alongside his children, 22-year-old daughter Ella and 19-year-old son Quinlin, the 50-year-old actor enthusiastically agreed, exclaiming, "Definitely."

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the actor said, "Both my kids are actors and not really kids anymore."

He further explained that his two kids are very talented, making it a fun family experience to work on a project together.

"I have done a couple of little things with them, but I'd love to, it'd be really fun," Ben added.

The Zoolander star joked that his children will eventually become directors and producers and cast their father in their future projects.

Ella has already taken a significant step towards the performing arts after graduating from New York City’s Juilliard school with an acting degree in May.

She took to Instagram to share the news of her graduation.

"Yesterday I got my BFA in Acting from Juilliard," she wrote in the captions.

"I couldn't be happier to be done or prouder to have survived or more grateful to my family for the unwavering support that got me there and through. I have a degree in playing pretend, Yay!"



