Buckingham Palace honours Duchess Sophie as she takes key royal role

Buckingham Palace issued a delightful statement to support Duchess Sophie as she began her new meaningful journey.

On November 26, the official Instagram page of the royal family paid tribute to the Duchess of Edinburgh who was recently announced as a new Royal Patron of Plan UK, a children's rights organisation.

The statement of the non-profit organisation reads, "As a champion of women’s rights, The Duchess visited the Chad-Sudan border last month to witness firsthand the impact of the conflict and met with young women and girls supported by Plan International UK."

The message further said, "Today on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, we are reminded of the importance having champions raising greater awareness about the barriers facing girls in times of crisis."

"We look forward to working together with The Duchess to drive forward equality around the world."

For the unversed, since King Charles and Princess Kate's cancer diagnosis, Sophie stepped up and wholeheartedly performed royal duties.

Earlier, the Duchess read the monarch's message at the memorial service to mark the 50th anniversary of the Birmingham pub bombings.