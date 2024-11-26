Brittany Spears niece Maddie’s life-changing decision revealed

Britney Spears niece, Maddie Briann Aldridge, has made a crucial decision that will change the trajectory of her life.

Jamie Lynn Spears, sister of the Toxic singer, took to Instagram on Monday to share a life-altering information about her daughter.

As per the post, the 16-year-old will attend University of Southern Mississippi next year, after high school graduation, to play college softball.

The Zoey 101 star began her post with, “All in my feels, bc my baby girl has committed to furthering her athletic & academic career at the University of Southern Miss.”

She continued while praising her daughter, “I feel like I can’t take much credit for anything, bc I have witnessed this kid go through, face, & overcome some impossible things by her own strong will, convictions, determination, & the sheer grace of God.”

Spears also spoke about her decision to continue with her pregnancy and delivering her daughter at the age of 16 despite getting backlash from the society.

“I can remember it like it was just yesterday, as the whole world watched and judged as I made the choice to have my baby at 16 years old,” she wrote.

“Fast fwd to today, and that same little baby girl is now 16 years old herself announcing that she will be going to play D1 ball for an amazing college.”

The How Could I Want More crooner also shared how she transformed herself into a better ‘mama’ for her daughter and shelter her daughter from the cycle of ‘generational curses’.

“I did everything I could to better myself in order to be the mama she deserved, & to break those generational curses, so they weren’t passed on to her or any future generations.”

Gushing over her daughter, she wrote, “I think her story is a true testament to trusting God’s will & being able to achieve whatever you’re willing to work hard for and I couldn’t be more proud of her."

It is to mention here that Jamie Lynn Spears shares Maddie with her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge and Ivey with her husband Jamie Watson.