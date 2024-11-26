Shakira shares major reason behind giving away her purple car

Shakira makes shocking revelation about giving away purple car

Shakira has recently decided to give away her instinct purchase after her public split from Gerard Pique in 2022.

In a press statement via Yahoo, the Hips Don’t Lie crooner said, “This custom purple Lamborghini car was a gift to myself as I began my single life.”

“But I realised that what truly matters is human connection,” remarked the 48-year-old.

Shakira stated, “The car, the clothes, the material things — they don't transform us.”

“It's the people we love and the connections we build that truly make a difference,” added the songstress.

Last week, Shakira took to Instagram and shared giveaway details with her fans and followers.

“What's promised is owed! It's official! I'm gifting my car to someone who would like to have it and enjoy unforgettable moments with the people they love most,” she wrote in a caption.

The Colombian singer mentioned, “No purchase necessary. Open to US residents only who are at least 18. Ends: 11/29/24.”

“The winner will be announced live on Despierta América on December 6. For instructions and Official Rules see elcarrodeshakira.com,” she dished.

Earlier in an interview with GQ Spain, Shakira revealed that she was able to deal with her breakup because of her music album.

“For many months after my separation I had been silent, trying to begin my mourning, but I couldn't really begin to grieve until I started writing music,” she pointed out.

Shakira further said, “It was my way of healing. And it continues to be. Grief is a process that is not linear. It is full of peaks and valleys.”