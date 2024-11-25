Kelly Brook opens up about choosing life without children

Kelly Brook opens up about traumatic miscarriages and choosing life without children

Kelly Brook, American actress and stunning model, has recently spoke up about deep emotional journey through very "traumatic and devastating" miscarriages.

The 45-year-old actress has experienced immense pain in her previous relationships. She decided to tie the knot in August 2021 with her lover Jeremy Parisi, French-Italian model and actor.

Brook also shed light on a beautiful life she shares with husband, as she feels really blessed to have someone like him as a partner. She further explained that they are not currently weighed down by the stress of trying to have kids.

The model opened up about the emotional toll of undergoing IVF treatments and the heartbreak of miscarriages.

While talking to The Sun, she revealed: "I am actually childless by choice at the moment, it's not something that we have considered and I don't think that should be a taboo,' she told The Sun on Sunday."

"I have been through pregnancies and miscarriages and I know how traumatic and devastating they are on you and on your relationship, I have been down that road with previous partners and it is a lot," she continued.

However, Kelly expressed that she also wants to know the joy children bring to their parents and the house, as she also acknowledged the stress and challenges that comes with them.