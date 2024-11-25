Why remarriage seems unlikely for Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson?

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were married at Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's relationship is quite unusual compared to others.

Although they are no longer romantic partners, having decided to part ways in 1996, they continued to live together and have been spotted together on various occasions, including holidays. This dynamic has led royal fans to speculate about the possibility of their reunion.

According to one royal expert, it is highly unlikely that the two of them will marry again in the future.

Speaking on GB News this year, Victoria Arbiter commented: "There's long been speculation regarding whether or not Andrew and Fergie will remarry. But their current situation seems to suit them both well so why complicate things?"

They were married at Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986, and two years later, they welcomed their first child, Princess Beatrice, followed by Princess Eugenie in 1990.

However, their relationship began to show signs of strain. Andrew's naval career kept him away from the family for extended periods, and by 1991, they had separated, with their divorce finalised in 1996.

Speaking to US TV host Ernie Manouse in 2010, Sarah said: "My deal was that I was marrying my man, who happened to be a prince and a naval officer. But what I got was not the man, I got the palace and didn't get him... and the courtiers told me I had to go to Buckingham Palace and he had to go to sea. For our marriage, I saw him 40 days a year."

Writing in the Sunday Times , Sarah explained why she continues to stay at Royal Lodge with her ex, saying: "I travel a lot and I've always been able to make wherever I am home. If I am staying in a hotel I have the same family photographs and scented candles around me. When I'm in the UK I'm lucky enough to stay at Royal Lodge. I wouldn't call it my home as that would be presumptuous," she added.