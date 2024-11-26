Prince Harry and Queen Camilla 'swap roles' as Duke faces growing isolation

Prince Harry and Queen Camilla’s roles within the royal family have dramatically shifted, with the Duke now being labeled as the "despised outcast," according to a close friend of the Queen.

In a new documentary, Queen Camilla: The Wicked Stepmother?, aired on Channel 4 in the UK, the narrative of Prince Harry's strained relationship with his stepmother is explored in detail.

The program examines her rise from her marriage to King Charles III, through her controversial role in the breakdown of his marriage to Princess Diana, to her current position as Queen Consort.

Journalist and Camilla's friend, Petronella Wyatt, weighed in on the changing dynamics, suggesting that it is now Harry, rather than The Queen, who is seen as a divisive figure in Britain.

Petronella pointed out that while Camilla was once seen as the "hated and despised outcast," it is now Harry who occupies that position, with Camilla emerging as a figure of stability and affection, described as a "safe pair of hands."

Patrick Jephson, Princess Diana's former private secretary, added fuel to the fire by suggesting that she is far from the "simple country woman" she was once portrayed as.

Instead, he described her as a savvy, politically astute figure who has played a key role in rehabilitating her public image, a process that he claims has been far from subtle.

"It's got all the subtlety of a sledgehammer," Jephson remarked, noting that Charles' office may have strategically used Harry to portray both him and Camilla in a more favorable light.

The documentary also references Harry's own words from his memoir Spare, where he recalled his first meeting with Camilla and described wondering if she would be like the "wicked stepmothers" in storybooks.

However, he revealed that she was kind to him, expressing gratitude for her warmth during that encounter.

The term "wicked stepmother" is attributed to author Tom Quinn, who suggests that Harry may have used the phrase during a polo match.

In a powerful interview on 60 Minutes in 2023, Prince Harry described her as "dangerous" due to her efforts to rehabilitate her image, particularly through her relationships with the British press.