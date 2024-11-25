Leonardo Dicaprio’s recent interaction with fans goes viral

Leonardo Dicaprio, who stays in the news not for his work only but for his personal life too, has created a buzz with his recent move.

In a viral TikTok video posted this week, the Wolf of the Wall Street star can be seen leaving a hotel in Nadi.

The actor most famous for his iconic role of Jack Dawson in Titanic, dressed in black clothes and wore sunglasses, appears in the foyer while on a phone call with someone.

Keeping his head down, Dicaprio, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday with an A-list guest list at Hollywood Hills, continues walking to the car waiting for him outside the hotel.

In the clip, the Hollywood star seemingly is potted ignoring the lined-up staff waiting to welcome the actor as part of traditional Fiji reception.

Dicaprio's act did not sit well with netizens who instantly took to social media to snap at the actor for ignoring the Fiji tradition, with one reacting: “Leonardo - Should've acknowledged the Fiji welcoming party.”

“Don't waste your energy my Fiji [family], he's so disrespectful,” another upset user commented.

A user pinpointing Catch Me If You Can alum’s lack of gratitude or acknowledgement mentioned, “At least he should have acknowledged the welcome by our country. No place like Fiji.”

One other user reflected similar thoughts, “Not even a thank you or a wave.”

Some social media users even speculated that The Departed actor pretended to be on the phone call.

However, some fans of the award-winning artist came to his rescue and showed compassion for him: “Maybe it's his first time in Fiji…Just let him be.”

Another fan said, “The staff need to use their common sense and realise A list celebrities hate attention like this in public.”

Dicaprio’s recent appearance comes at the heels of Kate Winslet and his reunion after 27 years at the screening of Kate’s new film Lee in LA.