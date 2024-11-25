Travis Kelce brings out the best in Taylor Swift: Here’s how

Taylor Swift seems a lot more changed after she started dating Travis Kelce: Source

Taylor Swift feels a lot more confident and fearless after being in a relationship with Travis Kelce.

A source spilled to Life & Style magazine that Taylor has had the best year of her life after she started dating the Kansas City Chiefs player in 2023.

“Her relationship with Travis has strengthened so many parts of her and made her more confident and fearless,” remarked an insider.

The source noted, “Finding a love like this has changed Taylor.”

“Taylor has always been a strong woman, but she’s also battled self-doubt and feared criticism like anyone else,” explained an insider.

The source mentioned, “She says getting older and being in a healthy, loving relationship has allowed her to let go of a lot of that.”

“With Travis, she doesn’t seem so concerned with what people are or aren’t seeing,” continued an insider.

Th source pointed out, “It’s refreshing for everyone to witness her being so much more relaxed and authentic.”

“Taylor’s embracing his unfiltered personality and letting loose herself more, too,” dished an insider.

The source maintained that everyone in Taylor’s life has “noticed how different she seems with Travis”.

“For the first time, Taylor has a man who is super enthusiastic and unapologetic about showing his support and love for her,” added an insider.