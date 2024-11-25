Kate Middleton set to make big change to centuries-old royal Christmas rule

Kate Middleton, who is currently in the midst of planning her upcoming Christmas Carol concert, is planning to proceed with a major change in her festive holiday plans.

The Princess of Wales has reportedly been put off by a centuries-old tradition and is now planning to completely end that custom for this year.

The royal family gathers at the Sandringham Castle every year to mark the special occasion. However, this time around, for Christmas eve, Kate in planning to put her own spin on things.

The “weird” tradition that Kate hopes to get rid of in the future is the exchanging of gifts on Christmas Eve. The practice dates back to Queen Victoria, who reigned from 1837 until 1901, and loved exchanging presents.

“Kate has always found the presents on Christmas Eve thing weird,” a friend of Prince William and his wife told The Daily Beast. “It is definitely going to be got rid of when they are officially running things.”

They continued, “I imagine it will continue this year at Sandringham in some shape or form but everything is going to be much more relaxed and have a middle-class flavour at Anmer Hall.”

The pal added that William and Kate will be doing “proper presents for each other and the kids there on Christmas Day” rather than on the eve.

Meanwhile, Kate is sending invites to the Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey which is set to take place on December 6th.