Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie ‘eager’ to snatch Royal Lodge despite row

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are in no mood to give up the chance to one day inherit the 30-room royal mansion, Royal Lodge, despite King Charles grievances.

The monarch and his brother Prince Andrew have been embroiled in a row over the Windsor property for over a year now and the Duke of York is determined to keep it.

Property agents, who are familiar with the worth of the property, have claimed that if given the chance, Beatrice and Eugenie will jump at the opportunity to live in the expansive home, even if it is in desperate need of repairs.

“Royal Lodge is a stunning property,” property buying agent, Robin Edwards, told GB News. “If Beatrice and/or Eugenie had the chance to live there I’m sure they would jump at the chance.”

Beatrice, who is expecting her second child, lives in The Cotswolds with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and their three-year-old daughter Sienna. They also have an apartment in St James’s Palace, London.

Meanwhile, Eugenie divides her time between her Portugal home and Ivy Cottage in London with her husband Jack Brooksbank.

“Both princesses are generally well-liked by the British public, much more so than their father,” Edwards said. “Although there may be some negative press about either of them living at Royal Lodge in the future, I don’t think it would be enough to put either of them off living there.”

The remark comes after a Palace source revealed that Beatrice and Eugenie are growing tired of their father’s constant “clingy” behaviour.

Andrew, who was stripped off of his royal titles and patronages following his sex scandal and ties with Jeffrey Epstein, has “become increasingly clingy, reaching out to them every chance he gets”.

His antics have and is “draining” his daughters, who wish he could “handle his own issues with a bit more independence.”

So far, King Charles has cut off Andrew's annual funding from his pocket and even cancelled the security the monarch was paying from his pocket. Andrew is able to keep the property for now since he has shown enough funds to continue his lease.