Lil Wayne fires warning shots after Kendrick Lamar's scathing new song

Wayne felt K.Dot 'ripped away' the Super Bowl halftime opportunity away from him

Lil Wayne is issuing a warning after Kendrick Lamar name-dropped him on his new album, GNX.

In a tweet on Nov. 23, the legendary rapper seemed to respond to lyrics from the track wacced out murals, where K.Dot reflected on letting his idol down for being chosen for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime performance over him.

"Man wtf I do?! I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head," Wayne wrote, adding, "Let this giant sleep. I beg u all... I shall destroy if disturbed [sic]."

The mention comes amid ongoing chatter about Lamar’s upcoming Apple Music Super Bowl LIX halftime performance, set for Feb. 9 in Wayne’s hometown of New Orleans.

Wayne had publicly expressed his heartbreak earlier this year after not being chosen to headline the show. In an emotional Instagram video, Wayne shared, "It hurt a whole lot... I worked my ass off to get in that f***ing position, and it was ripped away from me."

Lamar’s lyrics on wacced out murals acknowledged his own journey while referencing Wayne’s legacy. "Used to bump Tha Carter III... Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down," he raps, highlighting the layered dynamics of admiration and competition between the two.