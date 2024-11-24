Victoria Beckham is eating same thing for the last '25 years', reveals David Beckham

David Beckham also reveals that Victoria is not keen of sharing meals

David Beckham has unveiled that his wife Victoria has been eating the same meals for the last 25 years.

According to the legendary footballer, his better half rarely deviates from that. She mostly eats grilled fish and steamed vegetables.

However, David also shared that he is someone who wants everyone to try out something that he feels tastes great, but his partner does not really changes her diet.

In 2022 River Cage Table 4 podcast, the father of four said, "I get quite emotional about food and wine, when I'm eating something great I want everyone to try it.”

“Unfortunately I'm married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that."

Her further spoke about the fashion designer’s habit of not sharing her meals.

"The only time she's probably ever shared something that's been on my plate was actually when she was pregnant with Harper and it was the most amazing thing.

“It was one of my favourite evenings. I can't remember what it was but I know she's not eaten it since."

Victoria tried to avoid certain flours and wheat. The only flour that she eats is 'cassava'.