Timothee Chalamet's surprise gesture sparks excitement for new film

Timothee Chalamet garners attention with special move ahead of upcoming film

Timothee Chalamet's hard work and dedication behind the iconic Bob Dylan role are publicly acknowledged.

The 28-year-old actor, who has become an internet sensation and one of Hollywood's hottest properties, opened up to Rolling Stone magazine about rehearsing beforehand.

He told the publication, "I had to learn how famous he was in the 60s and 70s.

The Dune actor, who has transformed into a dead ringer for the portrayal of a young Dylan, admitted to knowing very little about the songwriter before he signed up for the role.

He said, "When I got approached with this project six years ago, Bob Dylan was this name I knew was held in reverence, and I knew I was supposed to respect.

"If you were in the in-crowd, that's a name you get behind, but, truthfully, I didn't know anything about it.

"I'm happy I took five or six years because I'm now in that Church of Bob. I'm a humble disciple, and I feel I've got this opportunity to kind of be a bridge to this music."

Identifying differences between the two generations, Chalamet further explained, "This was taking on someone who maybe to my generation isn't impersonated to death but to the previous generation is the most.

"I thought I needed to worry less about how Bob Dylan would eat a bagel and capture the spirit of this guy."

The 28-year-old American-French actor worked with a vocal, dialect, and movement coach as well as a guitar teacher to streamline the rehearsals.

A Complete Unknown is set to hit theatres on December 25, 2024, just in time for Christmas.