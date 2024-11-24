Jeannie Mai opens up about her own doubts on motherhood

Jeannie Mai is sharing thought provoking views on motherhood.

"For the woman who is not quite ready to be a mom and is maybe doubting herself — that's okay," the television host, told People magazine while attending the It's A Wonderful Lifetime Yuletide Event in Los Angeles. "Those are valid feelings that you've got to lean into."

Mai, 45, welcomed her daughter Monaco with ex-husband Jeezy in January 2022, admitted how her parenthood journey aided her to clear her own doubts about becoming a mom.

"I think the best part about me being a mom is that I actually owned that I doubted myself and that I didn't know why I had such walls up about my own abilities," the former co-host of The Real explained.

"And I learned that it came from a lot of childhood trauma ... things that happened in my childhood that I blamed myself for. I still carry guilt [because] I have resentment towards people," she added.

"Those are not things that I should bring into being a mom," the TV personality continued.

"But they exist. And so, it's not to say that you should make them go away, but it's to know that they're there so you acknowledge them and make a clear distinction of who you are today versus where you were then."

For Mai, she has a different connection with power and doubt. She shared how it can lead to self-reflection and, ultimately, acceptance.

"Any of those doubts and feelings are actually part of why you're going to be a bomb mom," she shared. "You just have to lean in, really understand where it comes from, and own it."