Adam Scott opens up about creepy note given by Aubrey Plaza

Adam Scott was left shocked after Aubrey Plaza's prank during the table read of 'Parks and Rec.'

Adam Scott was rightfully shocked when he received a surprising 'gift' from his former co-star Aubrey Plaza.

The 40-year-old actress has anything but a boring personality, as proven by the way she welcomed Scott to Parks and Rec in a very special way.

"I remember at the end of the table read I breathed an audible sigh of relief," the actor revealed in Jim O’Heirs new book Welcome to Pawnee: Stories of Friendship, Waffles, and Parks and Recreation.

It was then that Plaza approached him with a tightly folded note, leaving the 51-year-old actor stunned.

“Do you remember the movie Shutter Island where Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo go to the mental hospital, and I think someone passes them a note?" Scott continues.

"At the time it was a famous moment that had just happened in a famous movie, and Aubrey’s note said 'Run,' just like in the movie. It was a perfect welcome note."

The White Lotus actress’s unique humor and love for pranks are well-known among her co-stars and fans.

Scott handled the cheeky humour with an open mind, which is needed to work alongside Plaza.

He was already an avid fan of the show before his audition and was familiar with the American actress and comedian, whom showrunner Michael Schur famously labeled an 'agent of chaos.'