Jason Momoa discusses fears of performing live on stage with band 'ÖOF TATATÁ'

Jason Momoa collaborates with 'MonopolyGO'

Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who launched his band by the name ÖOF TATATÁ recently, has expressed how scared he gets while performing live stage.

Jason shared that he has never been on stage like this before as he has never done theatre, so this is new for the Fast X actor.

The Slumberland actor said: "It gives me an opportunity to have two hours to really be scared.”

"I've never done theater, I've never been on stage - so it's another aspect that I've never gotten into”, he told to People.

However, the 45-year-old American actor does believe that the experience is quite fun but it is scary at the same time.

"It is kind of nice being scared and to just entertain people that way," he continues. "It's been fun to experience that”, added Momoa.

"It could be a crowd of 400, it could be a crowd of 1,000, but they're right there. It's so exposed," add the Game of Thrones star.

Jason, 45, says that through his small rock band, he aims at spreading a little love among people.

"And it's not something that if I mess up, it's just like, 'Oh.' You want to be perfect. But I think people are having a good time, so I'm just trying to go out there and spread a little love."

The Baywatch star plays bass in ÖOF TATATÁ. Meanwhile, his friends Mike Hayes and Kenny Dale play guitar and drums correspondingly.