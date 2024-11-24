Cher reveals her shocking reaction after finding out her ‘real name’

Cher is quite an exception when it comes to tell the truth.

In her new memoir Cher: The Memoir, Part One, which was released on November 19, the singer — who was born Cherilyn Sarkisian — reflected on her absolutely "shocked" reaction after finding out her first name was registered as Cheryl in her birth certificate.

"I believed Cherilyn was my name until the day years later when I decided to legally change my name to simply Cher," she wrote, explaining how the mix-up occurred.

She also highlighted the process of her birth and how her mother had a long unmedicated labour back in 1946.

"She was exhausted by the time I arrived at around 7:30 a.m. on Monday, May 20," the music legend noted.

As her mother was recovering, a nurse arrived in her room and asked what she planned to name her newborn. "My mother had no idea, but the woman insisted so she replied, 'Well, Lana Turner's my favorite actress and her little girl's called Cheryl. My mother's name is Lynda, so how about Cherilyn? ' " the Believe singer recounted in her memoir.

Later, the singer, 78, learnt about the birth certificate error, she asked her mother, "Do you even know my real name, Mom?" She wrote that her mother snatched the document from her hands, looked at it and simply shrugged.

She told her famous daughter, "I was only a teenager, and I was in a lot of pain. Give me a break."

However, later on the Grammy Award winner legally changed her name in 1979, shortening her first name to Cher.