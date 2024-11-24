Taylor Swift holds back tears during final ‘Eras Tour’ Toronto show: Watch

Taylor Swift had an emotional moment during the final night of The Eras Tour concert in Toronto on November, 23rd.

The Cardigan songstress was visibly moved to tears after a overwhelming standing ovation following her Champagne Problems performance.

Swift, swept in emotion, expressed her gratitude to the 49,000 fans in attendance at her record-breaking tour.

“You have no idea how much it means to me,” she told the audience as she wiped her tears. “And to my band and to my crew and everybody who has put so much into this tour.”

She continued, “And I don’t even know what I’m saying, I'm just having a bit of a moment, sorry."

The audience showed support with a thunderous applause as the Lover crooner said, "It's not even the last show!”

The 14-time Grammy winner continued to appreciate and praise her fans and crew for the support.

"My band, my crew, all my fellow performers, we have put so much of our lives into this and you have put so much of your lives into being with us tonight and giving us that moment, we will never forget," she said. "We've loved our time in Toronto. It's been so amazing."

Swift has completed a total of 140 shows across five continents, with Toronto being her second-last stop.

The singer is set to perform her last leg of the tour in Vancouver from December 6th to 8th.