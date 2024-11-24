Britney Spears ex-Sam Asghari trying hard to deal with divorce aftermath

Britney Spears’ ex-Sam Asghari is still processing the traumatic divorce.

The actor gives peek into his daily life, six months after former couple settled their divorce.

"It's the bed that you make yourself, and you got to learn how to lay in it," Asghari told People magazine at the inaugural amfAR Las Vegas benefit event for AIDS research at Wynn Las Vegas, "so it's part of the lifestyle."

The 30-year-old said, "You just got to keep it positive," adding, "You got to stay grounded and understand what the truth is and really just live with that rather than other people's opinions or anything like that."

Asghari attended the event with his sister, Fay Asghari.

As per the outlet, he also attended the event with Brooke Irvine. The two, who have been spotted out and about together in Los Angeles in recent weeks, did not pose for photos together.

Spears’ ex has been keeping himself busy with his acting career since he and Spears split in 2023, one year after they married.

This year, Asghari has made himself noticed with frequent appearances on screen with roles in Jackpot!, a comedy film directed by Paul Feig and starring John Cena and Awkwafina, and Jason Ellis' documentary Aging Evolution on Apple TV+.

Notably, the aspiring actor will also venture into reality television with his debut in the third season of Peacock's The Traitors, set to premiere on January 9.