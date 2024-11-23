Victoria Beckham dishes on daughter Harper's bold fashion choices

Victoria Beckham leaves interesting comment on daughter Harper's fashion style

Victoria Beckham, who is mostly known for her impeccable fashion sense, recently spoke up about her 12-year-old daughter Harper's sense of fashion, leaving the audience stunned with her comment.

During recent chit chat with The Telegraph, the 50-year-old expressed her adoration for daughter, revealing that Harper gets into her wardrobe and wear her dresses from fashion line.

Victoria, who shared daughter with the American former footballer David Beckham, steals every spotlight everywhere she go with her fashion and astonishing style.

Sharing her thought on her daughter's dress, the American fashion designer said, "They suit her and they’re appropriate."

"But she's a tomboy really, although she has every skincare product under the sun," she added.





However, Harper is also turning heads with her go out look as she's becoming budding beauty influencer lately. She even jumped on her mum's Instagram to share a makeup tutorial with the audience.

The legendary couple Victoria and David are not in a rush to put their daughter under the spotlight, as she explained in her upcoming Netflix documentary, "We have boundaries. For example, Harper’s Instagram is private."