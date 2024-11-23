ITV eyes Coleen Rooney the Next Holly Willoughby

Coleen is wife of former England footie skipper Wayne Rooney

Coleen Rooney is being closely monitored by ITV as a potential rising star in TV presenting, particularly in advertiser-funded programming, due to her relatability, strong social media influence, and proven appeal with the public.

Her time on I’m a Celebrity is seen as a testing ground for her potential to become the next major ITV personality, comparable to Holly Willoughby.

ITV is eyeing her for lucrative hosting roles and shows backed by advertisers who value her ability to drive consumer trends (the "Coleen Effect").

A TV insider said: “She has over a million followers on Instagram alone, and most of them scan her pictures and observe everything she wears and buys.



“But Coleen has the girl-next-door charm of someone like Holly to connect with millions of ordinary shoppers in a way that few other stars do.

“But they’ll also be watching her time in the jungle to see how she fares and just what the public reaction is to her.

“There are vast sums of money at stake with the deals for the new batch of ITV shows which they are considering her up for.”

Mum-of-four Coleen, wife of former England footie skipper Wayne Rooney, past work in television and her successful Disney+ documentary have further bolstered her credentials, making her a strong candidate for future ITV projects like panelist roles or headline shows.

It was a huge hit for the streaming platform.