Queen Elizabeth 'annoyed' by Donald Trump’s comment on her family

A new revelation has surfaced that the late Queen Elizabeth was left "very annoyed" by a remark made by Donald Trump during his 2018 state visit to the UK.

Despite Trump’s claim to be the Queen’s "favourite president," an offhand comment about the Queen’s late sister, Princess Margaret, is said to have caused tension.

According to an insider involved in arranging the visit, Trump referred to Princess Margaret, who passed away in 2002, as the “difficult sister” during a conversation with the Queen.

This remark, which touched a sensitive nerve, is reported to have upset the monarch, who resented the characterization of her beloved sibling.

The source shared these details with the Daily Mail, revealing that the encounter left the Queen visibly displeased.

Speculation about the Queen’s feelings toward Trump has been circulating for years, with one royal expert suggesting that she "particularly disliked" a specific aspect of his behavior.

In Craig Brown’s book A Voyage Around The Queen, the royal author claims that Her Majesty was put off by the way Trump would look over her shoulder during their interactions, as though searching for someone more interesting to speak to.