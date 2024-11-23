Prince Harry and Meghan Markle slammed for alleged 'rewrite' of how they met in 2016

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have come under fire for allegedly attempting to "rewrite history" regarding the story of how they met in 2016.

The couple, who first crossed paths in mid-2016, have previously shared differing accounts of their meeting, initially claiming they met through a blind date.

However, they later suggested that Instagram played a role in their introduction. Their whirlwind romance quickly progressed, leading to an engagement by the end of 2017, followed by a fairytale wedding in Windsor on May 19, 2018.

Richard Eden, the diary editor for The Mail, voiced his concerns on Palace Confidential, accusing Meghan of trying to rewrite their love story.

"There's one version that was out at the time, and she's trying to say, no, that's not what happened at all," Eden remarked.

He was echoed by journalist Mishal Husain, who also cautioned against altering historical accounts.

Following the release of the trailer for Harry's highly anticipated Netflix series, Polo, set to debut next month.

The two-minute teaser, dropped by Netflix on Thursday, promises an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the high-stakes, glamorous world of polo.

The caption accompanying the trailer reads, "Polo, a behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of the sport, is coming to Netflix on December 10."