Victoria Beckham makes rare confession about her 'stern look' in photos

Victoria Beckham has recently made a rare confession about her stern facial look.

In conversation with The Telegraph, the 50-year-old fashion designer admitted to feeling uncomfortable when she was photographed.

Victoria revealed she used to be an extremely self-conscious person about her skin, leaving her to look serious on various public occasions.

Reportedly, the former Spice Girls singer has always been open about her insecurities with problematic skin, as she grew up dealing with acne issues.

Speaking about her self-consciousness, Victoria added, "Probably I did look stern in a lot of pictures, but I was so uncomfortable."

"It was because of my skin that I became very careful about what I ate," David Beckham’s wife added.

She also disclosed that she is much more comfortable in her skin now and started giving a warm smile on many occasions.

Victoria remarked, "If you’d told me a few years ago I’d step onto a red carpet to pick up an award wearing only a bit of concealer and no foundation.

"I would have thought you were mad, but that’s what I did last week," the mother-of-four said.