King Charles wins hearts at solo Royal Variety appearance amid Queen’s absence

King Charles lit up the Royal Variety Performance with his signature humor and charm, attending alone after Queen Camilla was advised to rest due to lingering effects of a chest infection.

Marking his first appearance as patron of the Royal Variety Charity, Charles carried forward the tradition once upheld by his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as he arrived at London’s Royal Albert Hall on Friday evening.

Despite Camilla’s last-minute withdrawal, show hosts Alan Carr and Amanda Holden praised the King for his gracious presence.

They were particularly thrilled to learn their comedic routines had the monarch laughing.

Holden shared her delight at the King’s engagement, while Carr marveled at his warmth and wit during their backstage interactions.

Alan Carr shared a glowing impression of King Charles after their first meeting at the Royal Variety Performance, describing the monarch as "really sweet" and revealing a delightful moment of connection.

"He apologised for the Queen’s absence, which was very kind, and we got the goss that he laughed at some of our bits—so we’re thrilled! If you get a royal laugh, that’s mission accomplished," he quipped.

Queen Camilla was forced to miss the iconic event at London’s Royal Albert Hall, with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirming her absence earlier in the evening.

"Following a recent chest infection, the Queen continues to experience lingering post-viral symptoms.

On doctors’ advice, after a busy week of engagements, Her Majesty has prioritised rest," the statement read.