Taylor Swift vs Ariana Grande: Pop queens fight for first spot

Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are in race to dethrone one another.

The two pop queens officially cemented their spots as the queens of the Billboard Hot 100, each boasting songs debuting at #1.

The hyped up surprise got revealed during a lighthearted moment with Cynthia Erivo and an MTV producer, leaving Ariana genuinely stunned and fans buzzing.

"Really? I didn't know that," shocked Grande responded, visibly taken aback when told she was one of only two female artists to hold the record.

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked star, quickly chimed in, reminding the singer of her countless milestones this year: "You have like a billion streamers right now."

Upon that, the MTV producer disclosed the magic of number-seven-both stars exclaimed, "Seven!" in disbelief, before bursting into laughter.

The One Last Time singer added with a humble smile, "That's so nice."

However, when the producer confirmed that the other record-holder is Taylor Swift, Grande seemed to enjoy the news, saying, “Good Company.”

This news met with a great enthusiasm by Grande’s fans and Swifties, with one commenting, "She looks so cute when she said 'Good company.'"

Fans have since taken to social media, applauding the moment of mutual respect: "Their mutual respect highlights how groundbreaking it is for female artists to dominate the Billboard Hot 100 with multiple #1 debuts. Both artists continue to redefine success in the music industry!"