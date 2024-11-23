Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about intimate scene with Timothée Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow and Timothee Chalamet appear in the upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'

Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her kissing scene that went viral all over the internet in recent interview.

The 52-year-old actress appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday, November 21st and revealed an interesting detail about working with co-star Timothée Chalamet.

During the intimate scene, the Dune actor was seen making out with the Goop founder, which she revealed got awkward because of the cameras everywhere.

“You’re trying to have this scene, and it’s a private moment, and there are paparazzi.”

The mom-of-two also shared that her kids Apple, 20, and Moses, 18, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, and now-husband Brad Falchuk actually encouraged her to sign the project.

Additionally, her brother Jack Paltrow, who is a filmmaker, also pushed her to take on the role.

However ultimately Paltrow chose to take on the role because her daughter has a crush on her 28-year-old co-star, “when Apple found out that Timothée Chalamet was in it... that sealed the deal.”

The Shakespeare in Love actress is set to appear in the upcoming film Marty Supreme alongside Chalamet which is inspired by life of Marty Reisman and the world of professional ping-pong players.